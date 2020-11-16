SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Stevie Louise Audette: A girl born Oct. 5, 2020, to parents Luke and Jenna Audette of Rock Springs.
Logan Lyle Oliver: A boy born Oct. 5, 2020, to parents Rebeccah Overy and Anthony Oliver of Rock Springs.
Samuel Scott Sager: A boy born Oct. 6, 2020, to parents Cember and Scott Sager of Rock Springs.
Bear Xander Rich: A boy born Oct. 9, 2020, to parents Coulson and Lori Rich of Rock Springs.
Everett Weston Jones: A boy born Oct. 13, 2020, to parents Andrew and Mariah Jones of Rock Springs.
Lincoln Eder Barboza Castillo: A boy born Oct. 14, 2020, to parents Marisol Castillo and Eder Barboza of Rock Springs.
Alina Jeanne Landeroz: A girl born Oct. 15, 2020, to parent Quartni Roswell of Rock Springs.
Mavrik J. Shelinbarger: A boy born Oct. 15, 2020, to parents Troy and Amanda Shelinbarger of Pinedale.
Noah Jay Mannikko: A boy born Oct. 19, 2020, to parents Kayla and Jake Mannikko of Rock Springs.
Camilo Hernandez Mange: A boy born Oct. 22, 2020, to parents Stephanie Monge and Cesar Hernandez of Rock Springs.
Weslee John Zanatian: A boy born Oct. 23, 2020, to parents Hailee and Arvin Zanatian of Green River.
Colby Lee Tygum: A boy born Oct. 23, 2020, to parents Caleb and Taylor Tygum of Rock Springs.
Logan Ray Laughter: A boy born Oct. 28, 2020, to parents Toya Feldmeier and Lance Laughter of Rock Springs.
Ryker Duvall Blu Keerins-Gummersall: A boy born Oct. 31, 2020, to parents Lola Gummersall and Emily Jo Keerins of Rock Springs.
Hudson Allen Mills: A boy born Oct. 31, 2020, to parents Tatianna Loredo and Hayden Mills of Rock Springs.
Abella Grace Britt: A girl born Nov. 3, 2020, to parents Randy Britt and Beverly Marin of Rock Springs.
Kasen Kole Cain: A boy born Nov. 7, 2020, to parents Toni Jones and Holden Cain of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
