ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Adalynn Rose-Marie Malejak: A girl born Aug. 6, 2019, to parents Chelsea Fisher and John Malejak of Rock Springs.
McCoy Robert Phillips: A boy born Aug. 10, 2019, to parents Cody and Stephanie Phillips of Rock Springs.
Adylline Leah Anne Obert: A girl born Aug. 14, 2019, to parents Justin Obert and Brooklynn Shares of Rock Springs.
Leila Friel: A girl born Aug. 15, 2019, to parents Robert and Christina Friel of Rock Springs.
Melody Rain Amora Scott: A girl born Aug. 19, 2019, to parents Michelle Ellen Scott and Travis Scott of Rock Springs.
Olivia Michelle Gee: A girl born Aug. 19, 2019, to parents Sam and Michelle Gee of Rock Springs.
Logan Mae Russell: A girl born Aug. 21, 2019, to parents Ryan and Shelby Russell of Point of Rocks.
Cheyenne Zeynep Wright: A girl born Aug. 24, 2019, to parents Rose and Derek Wright of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
