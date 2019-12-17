ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Luca Anthony-Mende-Ruiz: A boy born Nov. 13, 2019, to parents Monica Ruiz and Nick Mende of Rock Springs.
Aidan Clark Doroha: A boy born Nov. 19, 2019, to parents Megan Renee Doroha of Rock Springs.
Cade Kimball Slaugh: A boy born Nov. 20, 2019, to parents Ashley West and Travis Slaugh of Rock Springs.
Daislii Grace Bartlett: A girl born Nov. 21, 2019, to parents Natoshia Seely and Justin Bartlett of Rock Springs.
Nilo Lloyd Green: A male born Nov. 22, 2019, to parents Nathan and Naidy Green of Green River.
Lainey Jo Moffitt: A girl born Nov. 27, 2019, to parents Joshuwa and Jamie Moffitt of Green River.
Matthew James Sturgess: A male born Nov. 27, 2019, to parents James and Alyssa Sturgess of Green River.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
