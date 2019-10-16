ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Julia Kay Kelly: A girl born Sept. 18, 2019, to parents Brian and Karin Kelly of Rock Springs.
Auurora Dawn Arwood: A girl born Sept. 19, 2019, to parents Shailee and Jake Arwood of Rock Springs.
Peyton Mae Martinez: A girl born Sept. 20, 2019, to parents Anysia Jorgensen and Nick Martinez of Rock Springs.
Wyatt D. Carnes: A boy born Sept. 20, 2019, to parents Jonathon and Rachael Carnes of Big Piney.
Anna Grace Powell: A girl born Sept. 20, 2019, to parents Josh and Stacey Powell of Rock Springs.
Lucy Van Wagoner: A girl born Sept. 22, 2019, to parents Sarah and Justin Wagoner of Green River.
Brandon Alexander Che Avina: A girl born Sept. 23, 2019, to parents Maria Dolores Avina Gonzalez and Hipolitto Che Chub of Rock Springs.
Adley Dawn Jeppesen: A girl born Sept. 24, 2019, to parents Billy and Hailey Jeppesen of Green River.
Cooper Brantley Davis: A boy born Sept. 24, 2019, to parents Tabatha Eychner and Bucky Davis of Green River.
Mason Dean East: A boy born Sept. 25, 2019, to parents Cassidy East of Rock Springs.
Julie Anne Jensen: A girl born Sept. 26, 2019, to parents Molly and Lucas Jensen of Rock Springs.
Logan Kevin Jensen: A boy born Sept. 26, 2019, to parents Molly and Lucas Jensen of Rock Springs.
Tristan Lee Rose: A boy born Sept. 28, 2019, to parents Jason L. Rose and Erika I. Short of Rock Springs.
Gentry Alfred James: A boy born Sept. 28, 2019, to parents Patrichia and Garrett James of Green River.
Savannah Grace Miller: A girl born Sept. 29, 2019, to parents Allison Chidester and Jeffery Miller of Green River.
Kashtyn Rayce West: A boy born Sept. 30, 2019, to parents Keaton and Dana West of Rock Springs.
Ian Joseph Gilehrist: A boy born Sept. 30, 2019, to parents Jessica and John Gilchrist of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
