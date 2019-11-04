ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Ellie Blayke Montoya: A girl born Oct. 14, 2019, to parents Daniela Montoya and Alberto Montoya of Rock Springs.
Briella Marie Carrillo: A girl born Oct. 18, 2019, to parents Kacey Ladehoff and David Carrillo of Rock Springs.
Nolan Christopher Rutherford: A boy born Oct. 18, 2019, to parents Dan and Celina Rutherford of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.