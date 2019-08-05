ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Addison Eleanor Fitzgerald: A girl born July 15, 2019, to parents Kayla and Adam Fitzgerald of Rock Springs.
Owen Andrew Sell: A boy born July 15, 2019, to parents Kristine and Andrew Sell of Rock Springs.
Kimber Jae Phelps: A girl born July 22, 2019, to parents Chad and Rylee Phelps of Rock Springs.
Macie Marie Fletcher: A girl born July 23, 2019, to parents Gage and Kaylie Fletcher of Rock Springs.
Emmi Maffei: A girl born July 23, 2019, to parent Katelynn Maffei of Rock Springs.
Zander Shawn Simpson: A boy born July 25, 2019, to parents Jacob and Baylee Simpson of Pinedale.
Creed Ryland Randall: A boy born July 28, 2019, to parents Cole and Jorie Randall of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
