ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
David Wayne Warren: A boy born June 20, 2019, to parents Amanda Muller and Jacob Warren of Rock Springs.
Nicoletta Grace Saltz: A girl born June 23, 2019, to parents Grace and Clark Saltz of Rock Springs.
Theo Brooks Carter: A boy born June 25, 2019, to parents Hannah and Jared Carter of Green River.
Traxton J. Kaumo: A boy born June 28, 2019, to parents Mindy Eardley and Richie Kaumo of Rock Springs.
Cooper Crosbie: A girl born July 1, 2019, to parents Tylar and Bridger Crosbie of Rock Springs.
Michael Alexander Carroll: A boy born July 7, 2019, to parents Taylor and Stefon Carroll of Green River.
Kaydee Lynn Hinton: A girl born July 8, 2019, to parents Kelsey and Deejay Hinton of Rock Springs.
James Alberto Mendez Martinez: A boy born July 10, 2019, to parents Zayde Martinez and Joel Mendez of Rock Springs.
Kiara Elise Koontz: A girl born July 13, 2019, to parent Tayra Koontz of Wamsutter.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
