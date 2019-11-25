ROCK SPRINGS — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Oakes Merritt Moore: A boy born Oct. 23, 2019, to parents Caleb and Michelle Moore of Rock Springs.
Barrett John Buller: A boy born Oct. 25, 2019, to parents Dalton and Katelyn Buller of Rock Springs
Harrison Michael Taylor: A boy born Oct. 23, 2019, to parents T.J. and Kristen Taylor of Rock Springs.
Eliza Johnson: A girl born Oct. 27, 2019, to parents Joleen Johnson and Michael Wright of Rock Springs.
Maxwell Wayne Murdock: A boy born Oct. 30, 2019, to parents D. J. and Mary Murdock of Green River.
Roman Ray Vaughn Curtis: A boy born Oct. 31, 2019, to parents Preston and Elizabeth Curtis of Rock Springs.
Jaxton Noah Merrick: A boy born Nov. 1, 2019, to parents Allie Callas and Taylor Merrick of Rock Springs.
Oakley May Harris: A girl born Nov. 1, 2019, to parents Seth and Taylor Harris of Green River.
Kazper Marie Allen: A girl born Nov. 2, 2019, to parents Kane and SheyAnne Allen of Rock Springs.
Leena Alix Sinclair: A girl born Nov. 2, 2019, to parents Chad and Sarah Sinclair of Rock Springs.
Alix Abigail Varley: A girl born Nov. 3, 2019, to parents Meagan and Mark Varley of Point of Rocks.
Karder Mattinson: A male born Nov. 6, 2019, to parents Kevin and Karlee Mattinson of Green River.
Joshua Laurence Velez: A boy born Nov. 7, 2019, to parents Johnathan and Kayleigh Velez of Rock Springs.
Lincoln Allyn Kirkbride: A boy born Nov. 7, 2019, to parents Brianna Romero and Ryan Kirkbride of Rock Springs
Felix Michael Salazar: A boy born Nov. 8, 2019, to parents Keely Moses and Mario Salazar of Rock Springs.
Eliza-Lynn Alice Poll: A girl born Nov. 9, 2019, to parents Sara Mason and Ethan Poll of Green River.
Gabriel Tripp Cummings: A boy born Nov. 10, 2019, to parents Rachael and Marshal Cummings of Rock Springs at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kaysen Ray Bear: A boy born Nov. 11, 2019, to parents Latasha and David Bear of Rock Springs.
Milo Moon Moore-Ketelsen: A boy born Nov. 11, 2019, to parents Hank Ketelsen and Daisy Moore of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.
