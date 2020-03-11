ROCK SPRINGS — Lisa Koshar says there is a strong likelihood that her newborn – Henley Justine – is a future Girl Scout.
Henley Koshar was born at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, to Lisa and TR Koshar at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. That makes Henley Koshar the first baby girl born during Girl Scout Week, which runs March 8-14.
“The Girl Scouts welcome our newest, future Girl Scout,” said Kris Sherwin, service unit manager for Girl Scouts in Green River.
For more than 10 ten years, the Green River Girl Scouts donate a basket of baby items to the first baby girl born during Girl Scout Week. Individual Girl Scouts each donated to the basket of goodies.
The Girl Scouts in Green River include Daisy Girl Scouts (kindergarten/first grade), Brownie Girl Scouts (second and third grade), Junior Girl Scouts (fourth and fifthgrade) and Cadette Girl Scouts (sixth through eighth grade), Senior Girl Scouts (freshmen and sophomores) and Ambassador Girl Scouts (juniors and seniors).
The Koshars, who live in Rock Springs, have several future Girl Scouts. This is their third girl. TR Koshar also has a son and daughter.
Lisa Koshar said their 8-year-old is interested.
“My daughter came home with a handout on Girl Scouts,” Lisa Koshar said. “She gave it to me and said ‘Mom, I should really do this.’”
