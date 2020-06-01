SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office include:
Justin Michael Antonsen, 28, to Taylor Marie Compton, 25, both of Rock Springs, March 23, 2020.
Jayson Wayne Knigge, 29, to Rochelle Ann Harsh, 34, both of Green River, March 30, 2020.
Sean Ming Leo, 29, to Kiaya Jeann Skorcz, 25, both of Green River, April 3, 2020.
Martin s. Evans, 51, to Miranda Diane Garcia, 38, both of Rock Springs, April 3, 2020.
Christopher Alexander Wilson, 24, to Marie Ann Davis, 19, both of Rock Springs, April 7, 2020.
Adolfo Martinez Ortiz, 37, to Crystal Marie Moyer, 31, both of Rock Springs, April 8, 2020.
Vincent Claude Boschetto, 29, to Kristina Marie Schneider, 29, both of Rock Springs, April 13, 2020.
Nathan Charles Richards, 65, of Green River to Tamra Ann (Skorcz) Hoskinson, 61, of Rock Springs, April 14, 2020.
Cody Shane Hilstad, 33, to Cherie Allison Beard, 29, both of Rock Springs, April 15, 2020.
Anthony Joseph Niemiec, 51, to Chasity Lynne Carter, 42, both of Green River, May 4, 2020.
Branden Wesley Cheese, 32, to Ronald Benito Martinez, 27, Rock Springs, May 5, 2020.
Anthony Pete Hernandez, 48, of Riverton to Iris Antonieta Martinez Guatemala Sandoval, 45, of Rock Springs, May 6, 2020.
Trace Andrew Johnson, 29, to Georgeanne Marie Aksztulewicz, 25, both of Cheyenne, May 7, 2020.
Jason Lee Rose, 47, of Reliance to Erika Iris (Gerg) Short, 34, of Rock Springs, May 14, 2020.
Ryan Cole Lundgren, 26, to Courtney Lee Peterson, 27, both of Green River, May 14, 2020.
Tyler Jason Mitchell, 24, to Brooke Linn Bowles, 24, both of Rock Springs, May 18, 2020.
Jeffrey David Brown, 24, to Kayla Dee Howard, 25, both of Rock Springs, May 18, 2020.
Sativa Ruth Dupree, 20, to Esperanza Delilah Arellano, 20, both of Cuba, New Mexico, May 18, 2020.
Marcus Anthony Crumpler, 25, to Alexandria Moriah Cordova, 23, both of Green River, May 18, 2020.
David Edward Lupo, 40, to Yuna Lynette Ruth Adams, 30, both of Rock Springs, May 19, 2020.
Nghia Quang Pham, 30, to Ivory Beth Wade, 33, both of Rock Springs, May 20, 2020.
Nathan Ramos Campos, 37, to Amanda Kay Brink, 32, both of Green River, May 21, 2020.
Timothy Joseph Lacock, 22, of Watertown, Wisconsin, to Bethany Nicole Smith, 22, of Green River, May 21, 2020.
Tyler Zane Lux, 20, to, Allyson Marie Sollars, 21, both of Rock Springs, May 21, 2020.
Casey Dean Chivers, 30, to Rylie Erin Sutton, 27, both of Rock Springs, May 22, 2020.
Christopher Adam Rose, 21, to Emilee Dawn Thomas, 20, both of Green River, May 26, 2020.
Stephen Roy Brown, 22, to Kelsey Marie Trovillion, 22, both of Rock Springs, May 27, 2020.
Michael Leroy Looney, 30, to Amber Faye McCulloch, 29, both of Wamsutter, May 29, 2020.
Dustin Ray Cleary, 32, to Desiree Dawn Lawrence, 36, both of Green River, May 29, 2020.
