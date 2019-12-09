ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Boars Tusk Literary Journal is accepting submissions through Dec. 18, and submitters are eligible to win prizes.
Sweetwater County residents, including Western’s students, are invited to submit art, photography, poems, essays, stories and creative nonfiction.
Rachel Windward, 2019 editor in chief of the Boars Tusk, said, “The entire literary journal would be impossible without the many authors who contributed their artistic genius, and the reason for this magazine’s existence is due to the many writers, photographers, and artists in Sweetwater County.”
All submissions from Western’s students and Sweetwater County residents are eligible for literature, nonfiction, and art/photography awards. The winner in each category will receive $70, with second place receiving $30.
To submit, either email electronic copies to boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu or send hard copies to Boars Tusk at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive Box E451, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
Please note the submission requirements:
— Submit work with a school email address if applicable. Staff said it’s best to send work to their email.
— All written works must be submitted with a digital copy, preferably formatted in Microsoft Word using 12-point Times New Roman font.
— Include a cover letter with: genre; submitter’s name, mail address; telephone number; email address; title(s) of work submitted; a brief biographical sketch that includes submitter’s current college or university (50 words or less); and a rights statement, which can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/34RzwXA.
— Art and photography should be achromatic (black and white) and must be submitted as JPEG images, with maximum file size of 300 DPI.
— A submitter’s name should not appear on any work submitted. The first page, the cover letter, should be the only page with any identifying information.
— Submit only one Word document per genre. For example, if three poems are included in a submission, submit all three poems on one word document.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/boarstusk2018 or email boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu.
