ROCK SPRINGS – The Broadway Theater predicts that Billy Dean Live will be another sold-out show for country fans, young and old. He is scheduled to perform at the Broadway Theater starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
Tickets will go on sale July 29 and will only be available for purchase online at BroadwayRS.com. A 10 percent discount is offered to those who book their seats July 29 through Aug. 2. Comedian Todd Johnson will open the show.
Dean’s nsightful songwriting, clear distinctive voice and masterful instrumental gifts have earned him accolades from many awards academies and countless devoted fans, according to a press release. A native of Quincy, Florida, he was raised appreciating the value of music and has a diverse array of musical influences. After attending college on a basketball scholarship, Dean moved to Nashville in 1983 and by 1990 had recorded his first top-five hit, "Only Here For A Little While."
Since then, Dean has transcended genres with his unique repertoire earning numerous awards, including the Academy of Country Music's Song of the Year for "Somewhere In My Broken Heart," ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, BMI Pop Awards, BMI Song Awards, BMI Million Air Plays Award, Country Music Television Rising Star Award, NSAI Song of the Year and a Grammy for a country tribute for "Amazing Grace."
Dean's appeal reaches beyond the music world. He has appeared on numerous television shows as well as made-for-TV movies, including “Blue Valley Songbird,” “A Face to Kill For,” “Lois & Clark,” “One Life to Live,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Good Morning America,” “The Montel Show” and “The Tonight Show.”
Dean is known to his peers as the "James Taylor" of country music, but in 1972, at the age of 10, he was singing in his father's country band. His repertoire also included classic country songs by Gene Watson, Merle Haggard, Alabama, Mickey Gilley, Kenny Rogers, The Bellamy Brothers, TG Sheppard, Lee Greenwood, and The Oak Ridge Boys. Dean arrived in Nashville in the early ‘80s to pursue a career as a singer/songwriter. This American troubadour has won numerous music awards and continues to expand his musical influences here in the United States and abroad.
His latest album, "Let Them Be Little," was inspired by those closest to him, his two children, Hannah and Eli, and his wife, Stephanie. Dean's illustrious career was recently recognized with a proclamation from the Tennessee House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.