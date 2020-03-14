ROCK SPRINGS — The Boys & Girl Club of Sweetwater County continues to serve the community youth and provide a safe, affordable place for kids and teens during critical out-of-school time.
They can walk in the door and be greeted by caring mentors and program facilitators and can build ongoing, supportive relationships that foster a sense of belonging and purpose for these young people every day.
Over the years, Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County has had 500 members enrolled in their program. The club serves more than 26,000 healthy snacks annually to their youth and has had recorded 55,000 minutes of reading time by club members during the summer months.
The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County was the beneficiary of the 1st Annual Wyoming Head Turners Car Show presented by Whisler Chevrolet in July 2019. The event raised more than $11,130 for the club. The funds came from sponsors, silent auction prizes, raffles and booth sales. More than 80 donors contributed to the event and 117 cars registered.
Rocky Mountain Power and Tata Chemicals hosted their fifth annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Rolling Green Country Club with all proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. This tournament raised $34,327.92 with a match by the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation of $34,327.92. The grand total was $68,655.84.
In 2019, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County continued their partnership with United Way of Southwest Wyoming. The organization received $46,000 for the 2019 grant cycle. The club is a proud United Way of Southwest Wyoming community partner by aligning together to reach goals of third grade reading scores and increased graduation rates.
The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County announced its 2020 Youth of the Year, Mikayla M. She has been a member for nine years and has always been a very active member in the club. She competed in Cheyenne and took third place, winning a $250 scholarship from the Wyoming Area Council.
Staff have been making big changes around the club and will continue to expand into the new year. The teen center was recently given a new space to accommodate our growing number of teen members. With a current 70 members enrolled ages 12-18, the teens were in need of a more open area to do homework, participate in activities and programs such as Cowboy Ethics and Smart Moves and have a safe place to be. The teen center was sponsored in part by Waddell & Reed and Rocky Mountain Bank.
There are several opportunities for individuals to support or be involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. For more information, please contact CEO Lisa Stewart at bgcofsw@gmail.com or 307-382-2639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.