GREEN RIVER — Officials present at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Castle Rock Medical Center building in Green River on Tuesday morning include, from left, Castle Rock Hospital District board of trustees members Dan Stanton, Bob Gordon, Reed Robbins, and Patsy Sorensen; CRHD CEO Bailie Dockter; Medical Director Connie Fauntleroy; and Green River Mayor Pete Rust.
The new building will be located in front of the existing building, closer to the road. The existing building will remain open during construction, although there will be times when the parking lot or route to the front door will be altered. The plan is to have clear signage during those times to help direct traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.