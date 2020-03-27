ROCK SPRINGS — Going down Dewar Drive, you may have noticed an old house with a dinosaur skeleton covered in lights outside next to a sign — “Tynsky’s Rock Shop.” If you go up the stairs to the house in back, where the rock shop is, you won’t find Tynsky anymore, but you’ll find a few dedicated women who carry on his legacy.
Silvester “Switz” Tynsky worked at a gas station on Dewar Drive in 1922. An avid rock collector, he filled the oil change bay full of his rocks until eventually the company told him to stop. He moved his collection into the house across the street, and Tynsky’s Rock Shop began.
Known to many as Grandpa Tynsky, Switz ran the rock shop for several decades. He shared his knowledge and love for rocks with everyone, but especially those who worked under and learned from him — including Bari Sines.
In 1972, Bari and her business partner Doris Stroud were looking for their own rock shop to buy and run when Grandpa Tynsky passed away. Bob Tynsky, Switz Switz’s son, asked if they were interested in buying Tynsky’s Rock Shop. They were.
Bari had been running the shop for years when, on Feb. 10, 2002, Pam Haynes and her son Jeff walked in the door. Within a year, Pam was helping Bari at the shop — the start of a lifelong partnership. Now Pam also owns and helps run Tynsky’s, and Bari said that the heart and talent Pam contributes is “violently important.”
When you walk in, you realize how much variety the shop has to offer — big and little rocks from all over the world, gems and jewelry, painted rocks, fossils, petrified wood, metaphysical rocks and crystals, and more. As you look through the rocks, Bari can tell you what they are, where they came from, how old they are, and what they can do. Those who believe in the metaphysical properties of rocks can get specific rocks for specific purposes, like pyrite, which is supposed to bring sunshine and love into your life.
One of the things that makes Tynsky’s unique is its local focus, since many of the rocks come from Wyoming and Sweetwater County. Bari explained that Wyoming is full of rocks left by glacier drops in the past, and the rock shop has varieties of rocks including Wyoming jade, agate, petrified wood, and more.
In addition to collecting rocks, Bari and Pam turn them into works of art.
Bari is a gold and silversmith and has been making jewelry at the rock shop for years. She takes commissions from a wide variety of people for specific pieces, from rings to bolo ties. In the past year, she made a bolo tie featuring trona and coal for a state senator. Bari also trains others who want to learn the art of jewelry making, like Laneta Jones, who is currently apprenticing under Bari to learn silversmithing.
Another way even plain rocks become art is through painting. Both Bari and Pam enjoy painting rocks, but Pam is the most prolific, and her collection is starting to fill the shop. From cats to trees to abstract designs, Pam’s painted rocks are whimsical and beautiful, and Bari said that they are “one of the most delightful parts of the whole business.”
Another unique thing you might see in Tynsky’s is the shop’s two occupant cats — Minnie Pearl and Rocket. You might just catch glimpses of Minnie Pearl in the back, but you’ll probably see Rocket wandering the shop, hopping up on the counters, and walking carefully among the rocks without disturbing them. He may just lay down on top of the display case and let you pet him.
Tynsky’s Rock Shop has been a familiar presence in Rock Springs for almost 100 years, but it is an exciting place to be, because there’s always something new. Recently Pam has been hard at work getting the shop cleaned, organizing the many items and putting out new pieces. While some things stay the way they were in Grandpa Tynsky’s days, other things are always changing.
“Every time I make a piece of jewelry, it’s different or new,” Bari said. The shop is always making progress because there are always new rocks to find, new pictures to paint, and new pieces of jewelry to make.
The rock shop has been part of the community for a long time, and Bari wants everyone to know that they’re still here, and “still excited about bringing people joy through rocks and jewelry.”
(0) comments
