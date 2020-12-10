ROCK SPRINGS – People can bundle up and catch a free carriage ride in downtown Rock Springs this holiday season.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced that Gannet Peak Carriage Rides from Boulder, Wyoming, will help make this anticipated event possible. Locals and visitors will notice two wagons in the historic district this year instead of one.
Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are sponsoring this event.
“We are beyond excited to keep this annual tradition going in downtown,” Main Street/URA Board President Maria Mortensen said. “We were disappointed to lose our usual ones but we found the new provider and all is well.”
The passengers will be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Historic Train Depot at 510 S. Main St. Rides are limited to first come, first served. Passengers are required to practice social distancing and wear masks.
