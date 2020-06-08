ROCK SPRINGS — An aquatic tradition continued on Saturday, June 6, at the Paul J. Wataha Complex. The city of Rock Springs has been hosting the annual Huck Finn fishing derby for kids since 2012.
This year due to COVID-19, they scheduled two different groups of anglers. In the past, there was one big session from 9 a.m. to noon.
Registration for the first session began at 8 a.m., fishing started at 8:30 a.m., and the first group stopped at 9:30 a.m. to go to the other side of the pond to receive awards while the next group began fishing.
Turnout looked familiar for the first session, according to Cody Muniz, the recreation supervisor at the Rock Springs Civic Center.
“We have pretty close to the same amount of people as last year,” he said.
Awards were given for longest fish, smallest fish, largest fish per pound and total weight.
In order to maintain social distancing, city staff painted lines on the grass for certain sections.
Muniz said, “There is 10-foot-wide section and on each side of the 10-foot section is a 6-foot section.”
Muniz feels that this is important for the kids because they have been stuck inside finishing and going to school. This is a way for the kids to get outside and have fun and catch some fish.
Jayce and Payton said they had a lot of fun the first session. Between the two, they had caught three fish. This was Jayce’s third year fishing the event and Payton’s second year.
Jayce’s favorite part was “just fishing,” and Payton’s was “trying to win prizes.”
“Everyone seems to be pretty happy with everything and doing their part to follow social distancing,” Muniz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.