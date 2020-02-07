ROCK SPRINGS—P.E.O. Chapter BC of Rock Springs donated “blessing bags” to the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and the Sweetwater Family Resource Center (SFRC) to provide for the homeless.
The “blessing bags” were full of items such as hats knit by P.E.O. members, personal hygiene items and food. The women of Chapter BC worked together to make many of the items and put the bags together.
Chapter BC officers presented the donations to RSPD Community Service Officer Ken Lorimer and SFRC representatives Kim May and Shari West during Thursday’s Chapter BC meeting.
Lorimer, May and West all talked with the Chapter BC members, expressing their gratitude for the donations and discussing the problems faced by the homeless in our community and what is being done to help.
May told the Rocket Miner that the items donated by the P.E.O. will be used to supplement SFRC homeless kits, which contain items such as food, water, clothing, and hygiene products to meet peoples’ basic needs.
The SFRC offers aid to people in need in Sweetwater County, whether they are homeless, panhandlers, travelers or domestic violence victims, May explained. Workers at the SFRC will seek people out to offer them aid and shelter, and they work together with local law enforcement to find people that need help. The SFRC helps in many ways, such as giving out homeless kits, offering people a place to sleep when the weather gets especially bad, and more.
May shared that the need has been especially great lately. Last month they doubled their usual amount of donation money used, just so they could meet the needs they were presented with.
Although living in a relatively rural area without a homeless shelter makes it more difficult to know exactly how many homeless are in the community, the SFRC does its best to keep up with the numbers and help as many as possible. West shared with Chapter BC members that the SFRC counted 806 people it helped last year.
Donations from the community, such as the "blessing bags" from Chapter BC, allow the RSPD and SFRC to help even more people in need here in Sweetwater County.
