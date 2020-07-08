SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) plans to reopen for regular business and preschool services at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3.
The SCCDC will be adhering to strict cleaning, sanitizing, and safety protocols when it opens and during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release. In addition, there will be limited access to the centers in both Rock Springs and Green River to reduce risk for students and staff. Business hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parents and guardians will be able to make appointments for developmental screenings, to finish the registration process for preschool, and to inquire about tuition and other services. Social distancing will be followed during appointments. Adults are asked to buzz into the centers and will be allowed in according to appointment times and needs. Face masks are recommended for all adults visiting the center and hand sanitizer will be provided in key locations. Meetings and other appointments will be limited so that six feet of distancing can be adhered to.
School calendars, parent handbooks, and other information can be located on the SCCDC website: cdckids.org.
Developmental screenings are open to all children from birth to 5 years of age and will be offered between 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in both Green River and Rock Springs. The SCCDC recommends screenings at least once before 2 and twice before 5. Screenings are free to children in Sweetwater County and cover such areas as hearing and vision, social-emotional, fine and gross motor, speech and cognitive areas of development. Screenings will begin August 7 by appointment and continue throughout the school year in both communities. Outreach screenings will be announced later.
Preschool registration is open to children who are 3 years old by September 15. The 3 to 4-year-old classes will be from 8:45-11:45 a.m. or 12:45-3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes for 4-5 year old students will be from 8:45-11:45 a.m. and 12:45-3:45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Programs include a research-based curriculum that follows early childhood education standards. Lessons are provided by staff including certified teachers and therapists. Class sizes are small and focus on developmental play and social skills during all lessons.
Classes will begin Aug. 19 and 20. Should the classroom or center need to close for any period of time due to COVID-19 or another health-related situation, staff will provide digital resources, videos, and teletherapy to all students for the duration of the closure. Specific procedures will be shared with parents during the first week of class.
The SCCDC will implement curbside drop-off and pick-up with electronic sign-in and sign-out for parents/guardians. Parents/guardians will not be allowed into the centers unless they have an appointment. Tuition and other information will also be handled online to limit the need for building access. Open house and parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually or on the phone during the upcoming school year.
Special education paraprofessionals will greet parents/guardians at designated outside or inside areas, ask basic health questions about the child that day and take the child’s temperature. Then, parents/guardians can log in for their child on an iPad, which will be linked to the student information system to track attendance. Finally, classroom aides or paras will walk children into the center and have them wash their hands before class. Adult supervision and activities will be provided during this time by teachers or therapists in assigned classrooms. Parents/guardians can begin drop-off 15 minutes prior to the beginning of class. Adult staff will wear face coverings and also be checked before beginning their shifts with children.
Pick-up will be similar. Special education paras will be at the same designated spots up to 15 minutes before the end of class and 10 minutes after. They will use radios to contact classrooms, and students will be walked to the designated areas by classroom aides and paras. Parents/guardians will then sign out their children on iPads.
During class, students will wash their hands regularly. Toys, manipulatives, work areas and restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized often throughout the day. Children will be in small groups more often than in the past to limit exposure to large groups as often as feasible.
If the child rides the bus, bus staff will take the children's temperatures before they child get on the bus and will ask the health questions before allowing each child on the bus. Bus staff will also wear face masks and provide social distancing on the bus.
At the end of each class session, staff will ensure that classrooms are cleaned and sanitized before the next group arrives.
Classroom parties will be held as scheduled, but parents/guardians will not be allowed to attend. All party treats and birthday treats must be prepackaged and sent with the child to school. There will be no field trips, guest speakers, or presentations in order to provide additional safety to students and staff. The book fair and all fundraising will be online. Snacks will need to be prepackaged, and staff will wear gloves while helping children eat and prepare their snack.
For more information, email the SCCDC at info@cdckids.org.
