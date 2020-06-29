ROCK SPRINGS — BSA Troop 86, led by Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle, conducted a Court of Honor on June 25 at Crossroads West County Park. The meeting, which was planned and conducted by Koen Asper, began with an opening prayer and flag ceremony.
Guest speaker Sara Croft talked about how a Scout can live by the Scout Law, which states that a Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. She said, for example, that a Scout could be thrifty by not buying the latest gadget, and he could be trustworthy by not cheating, according to a press release.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle presented the awards. Hunter Murray received both his Scout Badge and his Tenderfoot. Deacon Hansen and Logan Conover had earned the rank of Tenderfoot. Bob Aldred and Adam Lemon were recognized as new Second Class Scouts, and Koen Asper Alex Croft, and Tucker Christensen had earned the rank of Star. Nine Scouts in the troop had earned the rank of Life, including Deegan Smith, Elijah Goff, Conner Murray, Soren Christensen, Josh Davies, Christian Lauridsen, Andrew Lauridsen, Cameron May and Skyler Riddle.
J.P. Sorensen was presented his fourth Eagle palm, which means he has 20 merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle.
A total of 49 merit badges were awarded. They included badges for Communication, Engineering, Coin Collecting, Family Life, Stamp Collecting and Law.
Riddle gave the Scoutmaster's Minute. He mentioned the Black Lives Matter protests and explained that racism has no place in Scouting. Hunter Murray gave the closing prayer.
BSA Troop 86 is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation. For two months, troop meetings and merit badge workshops were conducted online. Summer meetings will take place at Crossroads Park West. The troop has 29 registered Scouts and is looking forward to attending Camp Hunt in August. Recent troop activities have included a camp out at Three Patches, two 10-mile bike rides, a 1-mile compass course, picking up 61 bags of litter, a fund raiser selling jerky and conducting engineer themed experiments such as building towers using marshmallows and toothpicks, building marble runs, launching soda rockets and an egg drop.
