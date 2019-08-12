08-12-19 Boy Scout
ROCK SPRINGS — Boy Scout Alex Croft steadies his fruit kabob and adds two more marshmallows while on an Aug. 7 outing to Arrowhead Springs County Park with the Groovy Patrol of Troop 86. The patrol fished, caught crawdads, identified wild plants, lashed and enjoyed kabobs. Other Scouts on the outing included Lincoln Smith, Skyler Riddle, Koen Asper, Tucker Christiansen, Kylan Clark, and Ezra Jensen. Their leaders were Cameron Davies and Vera Trefethen.

 Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen

