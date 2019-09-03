Airport donation to Boys and Girls Club
ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and the Sweetwater County commissioners awarded the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County $488.93 from parking donations received from patrons who fly local. Donations help provide after-school programming to Sweetwater County youth ages 6-18 on topics including help with homework, arts, technology, healthy habits and college and workforce readiness. Donation presenters include, from left, club member Mackenzie Bradley, Boys and Girls Club CEO Lisa Stewart, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker and Jessica Michel, Boys and Girls Club teen coordinator. For more club information, contact Stewart at 307-382-2639 or bgcofsw@gmail.com.

