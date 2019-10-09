ROCK SPRINGS — Alison Arnoldi received the Mary K. Anderson Scholarship from the P.E.O. Chapter AE. Arnoldi is attending Western Wyoming Community College, majoring in nursing. She is a Rock Springs High School graduate.
The Mary K. Anderson Scholarship was awarded by Chapter AE in the amount of $800 for the academic year. The scholarship was named in honor of Mary k. Anderson, a former professor at Western Wyoming Community College, Past State President of the Wyoming P.E.O. and a Chapter AE member.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood is a society dedicated to supporting educational opportunities for women. There are three Chapters in Rock Springs and one chapter in Green River.
