Scout BSA leader Steve Baker celebrated his 75th birthday with his Scouts on Nov. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building. Baker, who has four sons who are Eagle Scouts, has served more than 10 years in Scouting. He is currently an assistant leader for the Groovy Patrol of Troops 55, 85, 86, and 98. Helping Baker celebrate are: from left Andrew Lauridsen, Kylan Clark, Eli Wall, Bob Aldred, who is Baker's grandson, Baker, Skyler Riddle, Tucker Christensen, Alex Croft., Koen Asper and Troop Guide Alex Alvey.