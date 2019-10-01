ROCK SPRINGS — Ben Bae received the rank of Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor in his honor on Sept. 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rock Springs Stake Center.
For his Eagle Scout service project, he led others in covering trees at Owl's Nest with wire to protect them from animals. He has served as senior patrol leader in Troop 5, and he attended National Junior Leadership Training.
The Eagle Scout is Scouts BSA's highest ranking.
The special Eagle program was conducted by Jeremy Weber II. It began with an opening prayer by Mia Bae and an opening flag ceremony by Troop 5.
Guest speaker Ben Hansen spoke of the value of Scouting in the lives of young men. He said it helps them to improve physically, spiritually, socially and educationally.
Ben Bae's father, Jongsun Bae, spoke of his experiences in coming to the United States for college and getting a job here. Your life can be blessed if you do what the Savior wants you to do Jongsun said in a press release.
Rock Springs Ward Young Men's counselor Jesse Wilkinson presented Bae with his medal Eagle Badge. Bae then presented Eagle dad and Eagle mom pins to his parents, Jongsun and Mia Bae. He gave mentor pins to the leaders he felt had helped him the most, Vera Trefethen and Ben Hansen.
The meeting ended with a closing flag ceremony and a closing prayer by
Taden Morrell. Refreshments were served.
Ben Bae, age 16, is a freshman at Rock Springs High School, where he participates in cross country and wrestling.
