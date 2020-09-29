ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Troop 86 joined more than 300 Scouts and leaders on Sept. 26 for Bike the Bear, a council-sponsored 50 mile bike ride around Bear Lake. Participants included from left Austin Riddle, Skyler Riddle, Ty Corbett, Soren Christensen, Ryan Madsen and Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle. Others participants included Adam Lemon, Jack Aanerude, J.P. Sorensen and leader Josh Sorensen.