ROCK SPRINGS — A combined Cub Scout Pack Meeting and Eagle Scout Court of Honor took place Nov. 24 at the Church of Jesus Ch!ist of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building to honor Webelos Cub Scout Kylan Clark, who received his Arrow of Light, and Ty Clark, who received his Eagle Scout Badge.
The program, which was conducted by Kylan Clark, began with an opening flag ceremony by Boy Scout Troops 86, 85 and 55 and an opening prayer by Carl Clark, the Clark brothers' grandfather.
Webelos Leader Becky Aldred conducted a special ceremony for Kylan Clark, in which he received his Arrow of Light and bridged into Boy Scout Troop 86. He was welcomed into the troop by Vera Trefethen.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle presented the Eagle Badge to Ty Clark. Clark then pinned Eagle mom and dad pins on his parents and presented Eagle mentor pins to Nathan Riddle and Trefethen.
Guest speaker Trefethen mentioned the merit badges a Scout can earn and how badges can change a Scout's desire for a certain occupation or introduce him to a lifetime hobby. The information learned in badges such as Swimming, Lifesaving, and First Aid could save a Scout's life or be used to save the life of someone else. But Trefethen said the real importance of Scouting lies not in the merit badges, but in the BSA mission, which is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over the lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
Riddle gave the Scoutmaster's Minute. He showed a compass and how it points the way to magnetic north. He compared that to the scriptures, which point the way to Jesus Christ. He then presented the compass to Ty Clark.
The benediction was given by the Clark brothers' grandmother, Saundra Clark. After a closing flag ceremony, refreshments were served.
