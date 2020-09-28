ROCK SPRINGS — Many projects were worked on such as knitting, signing Christmas cards for veterans and crocheting during the Busy Hands section of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs on Sept. 22 at 333 Broadway.
Members discussed the bags that are filled for women veterans in need; the buddy bench was readied to give to Desert View Elementary School and other club projects.
The buddy bench is a bench installed on playgrounds that a student can sit on as a signal to others that they want someone to play with or talk to.
Members at the meeting included Maggie Choate, Betty Jean Carter, Shirley Black, Marcia Volner and Jacki Allison.
To join the club in their volunteer efforts to help our community speak to any member or send a message on www.gfwcrocksprings.org or message on https://www.facebook.com/WomansClubOfRockSpringsGfwcWyoming.
