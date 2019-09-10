ROCK SPRINGS — Thirty-nine Scouts and 16 leaders from Evanston, Green River, and Rock Springs participated in the Jim Bridger Fall Camporee on Sept. 6-7 at the Killpecker Sand Dunes.
The camporee, which was planned by Mike Adams, included an evening campfire program, a morning flag ceremony, and a game of Jeopardy led by Adams that was based on information about the dunes and the surrounding area. There was also a hike with Ken Cutler and district executive Budd Allen to look for signs of animals, identify plants, and jump off the dunes to listen to the sound they make. After lunch, the Scouts made cardboard and duct tape vehicles and used them to slide down the dunes.
Scouts attending belonged to Troops 86, 85, 66, 55, 98, and 307 of Rock Springs, Troop 77 of Green River, and Troop 75 of Evanston.
School-age girls and boys who are interested in joining Cub Scouts or Scouts BSA are invited to the attend fall roundup with their parents. The roundup will take place in two locations simultaneously from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Station at 3010 College Drive in Rock Springs and the Green River Fire Station No. 1 at 500 Shoshone in Green River.
For information on the roundup, contact Budd Allen at 307-707-5365.
