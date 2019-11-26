ROCK SPRINGS — The P.E.O. Chapter AE will celebrate the holidays with its annual Christmas party beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs.
Hostesses include Teresa Noble, Cathy Berg and Ramona Beach.
This will be the last meeting of the year. Meetings will resume on Jan. 14.
