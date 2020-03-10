ROCK SPRINGS — The P.E.O. Chapter AE asks members to bring something Green in honor of St. Patrick's Day to their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar St., Rock Springs.
Members will be asked to discuss the green item they brought. The program will be presented by the hostesses.
Hostesses include Diana Ainscough, Dianne Blazovich, Nancy McConnell and
Colleen Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.