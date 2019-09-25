ROCK SPRINGS — PEO-Chapter BC has awarded their fall scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College for $200 to Talli Leatham .Leatham is attending WWCC and is majoring in communications. PEO's mission is to celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants and awards; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. Pictured fom left are Tami Christensen, PEO- WWCC scholarship chairman and Letham.