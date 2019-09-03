ROCK SPRINGS — “Salute to Nostalgia” is the topic for the next meeting of the Rock Springs Christian Women’s After 5 Club.
The meeting will run from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. The $15 fee includes dinner.
Jennifer Messer, coordinator of the Rock Springs Historical Museum, will present “Women from Rock Springs in the Military.”
Guest speaker Ellyse Thomas from Cotopaxi, Colorado, will discuss her life’s journey of twists and turns, which changed her life’s road map to a new sense of purpose with an outlook and sense of peace.
After 5 is a nondenominational organization open to all women. RSVPs and cancellations are required by calling Philann Lux at 307-362-6429 or Kaylou Lightner at 307-382-2650. The club’s prayer connection meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at 920 Ridge Ave., Rock Springs.
