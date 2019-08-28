Hailee Coulson
ROCK SPRINGS — P.E.O. Chapter L presented Hailee Coulson with a Program for Continuing Education grant from P.E.O. International. Coulson is a nursing student at the University of Wyoming. P.C.E. is a grant for women whose education has been interrupted and find it necessary to return to school. Joy Christain of the P.E.O. Chapter L Program for Continuing Education committee presented the grant to Coulson. P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization whose main purpose is to promote education for women.

