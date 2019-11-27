Zach Croft with chest protectors

ROCK SPRINGS — On Nov. 21 Scout BSA Zach Croft delivered 58 chest protectors to residents at Sage View Care Center. Crofts supervised cutting out, pinning together, and sewing the protectors, which can be worn during meals, for his Eagle Scout service project.

