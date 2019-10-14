ROCK SPRINGS — Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa celebrated the founding of the organization with updates and games.
Much of the Oct. 5 meeting at the Outlaw Inn revolved around celebrating the group's origins. Hostesses Laurie Hanks, Dena Lyon, and Candace Foster decorated the tables with the organization’s colors -- harvest yellow, olive green and purple-- to commemorate the founding of the international organization more than 70 years ago.
Hanks, Alpha Delta Kappa Month chairwoman, led members in a fact-finding game where questions were posed, and members had to share the answers found on bars of homemade soap used as part of the table décor.
Fraternity Education Chairwoman Joy Christain led members in a skit that demonstrated the proper way to wear the organization’s badge. Finally, Hanks distributed bottles of hand soap and lotion that members will take to the schools in Rock Springs to place in their faculty restrooms.
Co-presidents Amanda Buel and Cheryl Notman welcomed Susan Rae Long from Cheyenne’s Delta Chapter. Notman who was recently elected to serve as the northwest international vice president. Long spoke on several issues, including the regional conference which will take place in July in Hawaii. Long shared scholarship opportunities which members could apply for in addition to serving as state or chapter officers this spring when elections occur.
Chaplain Paula Mahaffey read the thought for the day entitled, “Theme in Yellow” by Carl Sandburg.
Committees reported on their progress. Members signed a card for out-of-state member Shirley Cox, who will celebrate her 90th birthday Nov. 3. Members also discussed upcoming altruistic projects including continued support for children in all of Sweetwater County School District No.1 schools.
Amanda Buel won the raffle for the October basket, which included items for fall decorating. The money raised from raffle sales is used to fund the scholarship program. The meeting concluded with the singing of “The Lamp of ADK.”
Other members at the meeting included Alissa Ekdahl, Edna Larsen, Janelle Parton and Mandy Sewell.
