ROCK SPRINGS — Laurie Hanks, the chapter’s Founders’ Month Chairman, conducted a program along with Cheryl Notman, Susan Magnuson, Joy Christain, and Janelle Parton recalling the founders of the international organization during the Oct. 3 Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa Founders’ Month meeting at the home of member Sysser Duncan. Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa is an honorary organization for women educators,
Members received bookmarks of the four founders and reviewed the background, history, mission, and purpose of the organization. In 1947 the four founding women began the organization to build support for educators as well as to contribute to the altruistic needs of communities. Since the founding, more than 125,000 women have joined local chapters and have helped to contribute millions of dollars and time to worthy altruistic projects at local, state, national, and international levels.
Following the program, the regular business meeting commenced with officers and committee chairs contributing to the proceedings. Chaplain Barb Twomey offered the thought for the day which reinforced the founders’ message of the value of membership in Alpha Delta Kappa.
President Marguerite Russold recognized Jolene Reekers and Cheryl Notman as Violet Sisters for being members in the organization for 10 years.
Joy Christain, Fraternity Education chairman, updated members about the various world understanding projects currently being supported and the impact they have seen as a result of COVID 19.
The monthly raffle took place with two winners. Dena Lyon won a gift certificate from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce as well as an October themed sugar skull. Alissa Ekdahl won a Rock Springs themed basket containing products and items including a blanket, spices and books. Proceeds from the raffle helps finance a scholarship to help a local female recipient further her studies in the field of education.
Following the business meeting, an Omega Service, this honors a chapter member who had succumbed to an illness. Chaplain Twomey led members in the program commemorating the life of Harriet Johnson. Johnson, a long time educator in Rock Springs, was remembered for her lifelong contributions to education, her family, and her community. Johnson was also commemorated at a regional service earlier.
Hostesses Duncan, Dena Lyon and Mandi Sewell decorated tables in the back yard with various fall themed items. Members brought their own beverages and practiced social distancing.
Other members at the meeting included Kari Lowinske, Mendi Maes and guest Michelle Fillpott.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov.7.
