ROCK SPRINGS — Chief Executive Officer Rick Lee of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce addressed members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa during their meeting on Feb. 1.
Lee presented the program and explaining some of the positive growths and concerns facing the Rock Springs and Green River communities. Lee traced the roots of the chamber to as early as 1937, when the first mention of the chamber appeared in print. Some have indicated that the chamber existed prior to that time. Lee continued his presentation explaining how the chamber has continued to serve businesses in the community, but pointed out that the chamber has also worked to promote and help the area schools. Following his presentation, He also answered questions posed by various members.
The business meeting commenced with various committees and officers reporting. Altruism continues to be a major component of the honorary women’s organization. Members made plans to support the International Teacher Education student Trang Hoang who is currently working on her master’s degree in International Education Policy at the University of Washington. Wyoming is included in the Northwest Region of the international organization, and Hoang is given support and encouragement by members during her time studying in AmericaIn addition to this project, members continue to support the World Understanding project which will benefit children in Haiti. As a final project, members will donate needed items to the state altruistic project, which is the Child Developmental Center, according to a press release.
Fraternity Education Chairman Joy Christain led the group in an activity called Agnes and Lemon Drops, which playfully selected the next likely chapter president.
Wyoming State President Janelle Parton gave an update on convention plans. The convention will take place April 17-19. The business meeting will be conducted at Western Wyoming Community College, while a memorial service, banquet, and installation of new officers will take place at The Outlaw Inn. Members made plans for decorating and making gift bags for those in attendance.
Amanda Buel won the scholarship basket which was a teacher survival kit containing numerous items that will be helpful in the classroom. The meeting concluded with members singing “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Hostesses Brie Westbrook and Kari Lowinske decorated for Valentine’s Day with an unusual twist. In addition to the customary Valentine’s chocolates and paper hearts, each member received a decorated bottle of hand sanitizer to help people through the winter cold and flu season.
Other members included Alissa Ekdahl, Candace Foster, Amber Johnson, Edna Larsen, Dena Lyon, Susan Magnuson, Alysia McGaha, Cheryl Notman, Marguerite Russold and guests Mendi Maes, Mariah Roth and Shanon Debernardi.
The next meeting will be March 7.
