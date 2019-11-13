ROCK SPRINGS — Joy Christain, led the members in activities designed to test their knowledge of the organization during the Nov. 2 Epsilon Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa meeting at the Outlaw Inn.
Based on a classic school learning activity, members had cards with information using an “I have, Who has” structure. Members asked and answered questions pertaining to the organization and its altruistic goals.
The program for the meeting revolved around fraternity education, and the committee chairman, Co-President Amanda Buel conducted the business portion of the meeting. Buel asked Chaplain Paula Mahaffey to present the thought for the day, and Mahaffey read a short selection by Ralph Waldo Emmerson entitled “Give Thanks.”
Buel informed the members that Epsilon Chapter had received a voucher from International headquarters to be used for costs incurred by members attending the next Northwest-Southwest Regional Conference. The conference will be July 13-16 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Altruistic projects continued with members bringing items that will be donated to the YWCA Support and Safe House in December. Members also collected for the Teach Too project which is currently underway in Haiti. Money raised for this project will be used to construct transitional housing for older teens who are no longer able to reside in orphanages. These young adults are currently enrolled in the Imagine Mission and are completing their high school educations.
Marguerite Russold won the raffle basket that contained items for fall and Thanksgiving. The meeting concluded with members singing the “Lamp of ADK.”
Hostesses Susan Magnuson, Joy Christain and Angie Banks had decorated the tables in a fall theme. Each table setting had a homemade treat “Blessing Mix” with an explanation card attached describing the importance of the goodies as it pertained to Thanksgiving.
Other members at the meeting included Sysser Duncan, Alissa Ekdahl, Laurie Hanks, Edna Larsen, Alysia McGaha, Cheryl Notman, Janelle Parton, Marguerite Russold, Mandy Sewell, Marjane Telck and Barb Twomey.
Members were encouraged to invite guests to the next meeting which will be at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Outlaw Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.