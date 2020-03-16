ROCK SPRINGS — Allison Volcic helped members create decorative signs signifying when a relationship was established during Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa’s March 7 meeting at the Stick to Your Guns craft studio. Volcic, owner of the studio helped members create decorative signs signifying when a relationship was established.
Spring preparations included voting on potential new members joining the organization. In addition, plans were made to conduct voting for new officers for the next biennium at the April meeting. Members will also sign up for committee assignments and hostess months beginning in April.
Plans continue for the state convention which will be in April. Wyoming State President Janelle Parton asked for help with several planned activities, and members volunteered to work on various committees in order to prepare for the events.
Co-president Cheryl Notman conducted the business meeting that had various committees reporting on progress.
Fraternity Education chairman Joy Christain updated members on the current World Understanding project in Haiti. Funds had been raised to provide additional housing needed at the selected school; however, due to civil unrest, the focus of the money raised will now be placed on additional classrooms as well as security.
Members brought potluck items for a continental breakfast. Hostess Amber Johnson had prepared treat bags for each member.
The meeting concluded with Alissa Ekdahl winning the raffle basket and members singing “The Lamp of ADK.”
Other members at the meeting included Candace Foster, Laurie Hanks, Edna Larsen, Kari Lowinske, Susan Magnuson, Marguerite Russold, Brie Westbrook and guest Mariah Roth.
