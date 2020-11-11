ROCK SPRINGS — Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary women’s organization for educators, conducted a Zoom meeting for its regular November meeting.
Sixteen members, along with State President Virginia Howard from Cheyenne and Northwest Vice President Susan Rae Long also from Cheyenne joined in the online meeting conducted by chapter president Marguerite Russold.
Russold began the online event by welcoming members to the meeting. Chaplain Barb Twomey gave the thought for the day which centered on waiting. The thought explained how there are always things that people must wait on; however, there are the weightier waits which are far more serious and we should be grateful when we are not touched by those matters.
Various chapter officers and committee chairmen offered reports and updates. During this time Fraternity Education Chair Joy Christain conducted a question and answer session where online members participated by providing the answers.
President Russold informed members that it is likely that the next few meetings may take place on line. Members then discussed how to continue the chapters’ altruistic projects in light of these developments. Members will send ideas to Russold who will then email members to get their feedback.
State President Howard presented additional information regarding her state altruistic project. She has chosen to fund music lessons for sophomore students attending the three high schools in Cheyenne.Students selected will receive a $270.00 stipend which will pay for a semester’s worth of private lessons from a junior college educator on their chosen instrument. Chapters will work to help finance these scholarships during her two year tenure.
Howard also informed members that Wyoming chapters will continue to support the International Teacher Exchange student who is currently studying at the University of Washington, Seattle where she is completing her advanced degree in International Education Policy. Wyoming chapters will take various weeks in April to send her cards of support as long as small gifts.
Hostesses of the month were Paula Mahaffey, Barb Twomey, and Janelle Parton. While the virtual meeting did not allow for table favors and decorations, there was a raffle for the scholarship basket.
Members on line were entered into the raffle and the winner was Russold. Items in the basket included Thanksgiving themed decorations and treats.
Members in virtual attendance also included Mandy Sewell, Amanda Buel, Sysser Duncan, Laurie Hanks, Alysia McGaha, Susan Magnuson, Cheryl Notman, Dena Lyon, Mendi Maes, Kari Lowinske and Shanon DeBernardi
