ROCK SPRINGS — Sysser Duncan provided the program for the Jan. 4 meeting of the Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa at the Outlaw Inn. Duncan interspersed quill art pictures along with a laser cut pop up card featuring the Notre Dame Cathedral of Vietnam. Duncan presented a slide show of pictures and videos which she explained to the members as they viewed the slides. She also brought silk scarves which she had on display.
The business meeting commenced with Chaplain Paula Mahaffey reading the thought for the day which illustrated that days will surely pass away, and what will people do differently to mark the passage of time.
Various committee chairmen reported the activities of the past month. Joy Christain read various thank you notes from individuals and organizations showing their appreciation of the support Epsilon chapter has given them. Recent donations include toiletries for the YWCA Support and Safe House as well as the donation of soda tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Altruistic chairman Paula Mahaffey had members write down monetary and donations of time or gifts in kind. Members just completed the project of making donations to the various schools in the district. Efforts were made to coordinate with school officials in order to donate items of need at each school. The next altruistic project will entail collecting needed items for the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, which is the state altruistic project for the 2018-2020 biennium.
Attention then turned to membership, with plans for initiating new members and installing new officers planned for April and May.
Members discussed travel plans for the regional conference which will be in Honolulu, Hawaii in July. In addition, State President Janelle Parton spoke regarding the state convention which will be in Rock Springs in April.
Duncan had set the tables with items she purchased while traveling in Vietnam. Silk table runners covered the tables. Lacquered coconut shell bowls, lacquered chopsticks, along with eggshell encrusted bowls adorned the tables.
Alissa Ekdahl won the scholarship basket that was raffled. The basket’s theme was “Pamper Yourself in the New Year.”
The meeting concluded with members singing “The Lamp of ADK.”
Other members at the meeting included Angie Banks, Amanda Buel, Laurie Hanks, Edna Larsen, Kari Lowinske, Dena Lyon, Susan Magnuson, Marguerite Russold, Barb Twomey, Brie Westbrook, and guest Mendi Maes.
Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is a women’s altruistic teachers’ organization.
