ROCK SPRINGS — “Who am I?” will be the theme of the Rock Springs Christian Women’s Club meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. at the T-Rex Grill at Western Wyoming Community College at 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. Following breakfast, the meeting will take place in Room 1309. The event costs $10.
The meeting will include a history of handkerchiefs. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite handkerchief and share its unique story.
Gaye Taylor of Crawford, Colorado, will join as the meeting’s special speaker. Her presentation is titled “I got my daddy’s nose and I almost blew it.”
For reservations or cancellations, please call Marj Schaefer at {span}307-382-2499 or Mary Lou Jessen at 307-362-3829. Walk-ins are welcome. {/span}
