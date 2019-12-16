WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Dec. 11
1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. Mary Jo Kershisnik and Alice Paul
Other teams included: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Lois Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Dec. 11
Table one:
1. Linda Merrell
2. Lowell Merrell
3. Mary Lou Henderson
Table one:
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Darhl Simkin
3. Marjene West
Other players: Shannon Mahaffey, Sue McGuire and Gary Jensen
Pinochle
Dec. 12
1. Kevin Maloney
2. Anita Wall
3. Keith Shiflett
Other players include: Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen and Shannon Mahaffey
Hand and Foot
Dec. 13
Table one: Joi Jensen and Marjene West
Table two: Sue Riggs
Table three: Shannon Mahaffey
Other players: Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Eileen Byers, Sue McGuire, Deb Willoughby and Joan Bruderer
Wii Bowling
Dec. 13
High Team Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft and Jack Jereb, 446
2. Arlene Griggs and Joanie Jereb, 409
3.Gene Klapel and Steve Pilley, 401
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 260
2. Johanna Karstoft, 227
3. Jack Jereb, 219
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 10
Jack Jereb, 7
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Gene Klapel, 4
Steve Pilley, 4
Successful Splits:
John Timlin, 2
Steve Pilley, 2
Johanna Karstoft, 2
Linda Merrell, 1.
Karen Pilley, 1
Dorothy Logan, 1
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pincochle
Dec. 9
1. Jean Kirby
2. Karen Malicoat
3. Kirk Meredith
Other players include: James Baker, Shelly Meredith, Myrna Graham, Charlene Miller, Anne Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Ellen Bernatis, Ann Lowe, Kathy Tarter, Melba Liberty, Gloria Culp, Cherylnn Legault and Goldie Buckendorf
Dec. 12
1. Charlene Miller
2. Gloria Culp
3. James Baker
Other players include: Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant, Kathy Tarter, Cleone Haughey, Gay Tollefson, Larry Majdic and Steph Majdic
Bunco
Dec. 10
Most Naturals: Gail Heikkinen and Ann Lowe
Most Wins: Mary Grubb
Other players included: Diana Maley, Malinda Roundy, Cleone Haughey, Eva Cauthorn and Charlie Stanley
Bridge
Dec. 9
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players included: Barb Walker and Marty Shantz
Dec. 10
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Susan Hehr
Other players included: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller
