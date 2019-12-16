WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Dec. 11

1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger

2. Mary Jo Kershisnik and Alice Paul

Other teams: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Lois Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican train

Dec. 11

Table one

1. Linda Merrell

2. Lowell Merrell

3. Mary Lou Henderson

Table one

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Darhl Simkin

3. Marjene West

Other players: Shannon Mahaffey, Sue McGuire and Gary Jensen

Pinochle

Dec. 12

1. Kevin Maloney

2. Anita Wall

3. Keith Shiflett

Other players: Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen and Shannon Mahaffey

Hand and foot

Dec. 13

Table one: Joi Jensen and Marjene West

Table two: Sue Riggs

Table three: Shannon Mahaffey

Other players: Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Eileen Byers, Sue McGuire, Deb Willoughby and Joan Bruderer

Wii bowling

Dec. 13

High team scores

1. Johanna Karstoft and Jack Jereb, 446

2. Arlene Griggs and Joanie Jereb, 409

3. Gene Klapel and Steve Pilley, 401

High individual scores

1. Joanie Jereb, 260

2. Johanna Karstoft, 227

3. Jack Jereb, 219

Most strikes

Joanie Jereb, 10

Jack Jereb, 7

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Gene Klapel, 4

Steve Pilley, 4

Splits

John Timlin, 2

Steve Pilley, 2

Johanna Karstoft, 2

Linda Merrell, 1.

Karen Pilley, 1

Dorothy Logan, 1

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Dec. 9

1. Jean Kirby

2. Karen Malicoat

3. Kirk Meredith

Other players: James Baker, Shelly Meredith, Myrna Graham, Charlene Miller, Anne Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Ellen Bernatis, Ann Lowe, Kathy Tarter, Melba Liberty, Gloria Culp, Cherylnn Legault and Goldie Buckendorf

Dec. 12

1. Charlene Miller

2. Gloria Culp

3. James Baker

Other players: Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant, Kathy Tarter, Cleone Haughey, Gay Tollefson, Larry Majdic and Steph Majdic

Bunco

Dec. 10

Most naturals: Gail Heikkinen and Ann Lowe

Most wins: Mary Grubb

Other players: Diana Maley, Malinda Roundy, Cleone Haughey, Eva Cauthorn and Charlie Stanley

Bridge

Dec. 9

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Barb Walker and Marty Shantz

Dec. 10

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Susan Hehr

Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller

