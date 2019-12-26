WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Dec. 18

1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

3. Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik

4. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger

Other teams included:Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer, Carole and Steve Myska, Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins and Dawna Seilbach and Norma Stensaas.

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

Due to the holidays, games are cancelled for two weeks. Games will resume on Jan. 8.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Dec. 16

Table one:

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Shannon Mahaffey

3. Mary Lou Henderson

Table two:

1. Barbara Hartley

2. Marjene West

3. Linda Merrell

Other players: Marcia Buddecke and Gary Jensen

Pinochle

Dec. 19

1. Shannon Mahaffey

2. Anita Wall

3. Kevin Maloney

Other players include: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen and Keith Shiflett

Pool Tournament

Dec. 19

Doubles

1. John Orr and Ed Dupre

2. Roger Nielsen

3. Richard Rocky and Dennis Helms

Singles

1. Larry Cauthorn

2. John Orr

3. Ed Dupre

Other player: Ralph Mattinson

Hand and Foot

Dec. 20

Table one: Marjene West and Marcia Buddecke

Table two: Beverly Routh

Table three: Shannon Mahaffey and Beverly Reed

Other players: Betty DuPape, Deb Willoughby and Joan Bruderer

Wii Bowling

Dec. 20

High Team Score:

1. Linda Merrell and Joanie Jereb, 446

2. John Timlin and Jack Jereb, 449

3.Gene Klapel and Dorothy Logan, 370

High Individual Score:

1. (tie) Joanie Jereb, 245

1. (tie) Jack Jereb 245

2. Johanna Karstoft, 205

3. Linda Merrell, 201

Most Strikes:

Jack Jereb, 9

Joanie Jereb, 7

Johanna Karstoft, 6

John Timlin, 6

Successful Splits:

Dorothy Logan, 3

Gene Klapel, 1

Joanie Jereb, 1

Jack Jereb, 1

Other player: Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Dec. 13

1. (tie) Diane Fenton

1. (tie) Barb Walker

Other players Carla Clevenger and Sue Kearns

Dec. 16

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Barb Walker & Carla Clevenger

Other player: Sue Kearns

Dec. 17

1. Carolyn Carollo

2. Charlene Miller

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Susan Hehr

Dec. 20

1. Sue Kearns

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger

Pinochle

Dec. 16

1. Bo Riley

2. Ellen Bernatis

3. Kathy Tarter

Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Goldie Buckendorf, Bonnie Riley, Cleone Haughey, Steph Majdic, Anne Vollmer, Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Charlene Miller, Gloria Culp, Jean Kirby and Cherylnn Legault

Dec. 19

1. Mark Pleasant

2. Gay Tollefson

3. Cherylnn Legault

Other players: James Baker, Kathy Tarter, Stephanie, Majdic, Larry Majdic, Cleone Haughey, Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Gloria Culp and Jean Kirby

Dec. 23

1. Jean Kirby

2. Charlene Miller

3. Gloria Culp

Other players: James Baker, Melba Liberty, Goldie Buckendorf, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Cherlynn Legault, Karen Malicoat, Ann Lowe, Larry Majdic, Fred Linton and Mark Pleasant

Pool Tournament

Dec. 12

Singles

1. John Orr

2 Joe McTee

3. Ed Dupre

Doubles

1 John Orr and Ed Dupre

2. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee

3. George Nicksich and Richard Rockey

Bunco

Dec. 19

Most Naturals: Ann Lowe

Most Wins: Linda Fuller

Other players: Carmen Tune, Eva Cauthorn, Charlie Stanley and Odell Fuller

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.