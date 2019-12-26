WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Dec. 18
1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
3. Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik
4. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
Other teams included:Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer, Carole and Steve Myska, Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins and Dawna Seilbach and Norma Stensaas.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
Due to the holidays, games are cancelled for two weeks. Games will resume on Jan. 8.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Dec. 16
Table one:
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Shannon Mahaffey
3. Mary Lou Henderson
Table two:
1. Barbara Hartley
2. Marjene West
3. Linda Merrell
Other players: Marcia Buddecke and Gary Jensen
Pinochle
Dec. 19
1. Shannon Mahaffey
2. Anita Wall
3. Kevin Maloney
Other players include: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen and Keith Shiflett
Pool Tournament
Dec. 19
Doubles
1. John Orr and Ed Dupre
2. Roger Nielsen
3. Richard Rocky and Dennis Helms
Singles
1. Larry Cauthorn
2. John Orr
3. Ed Dupre
Other player: Ralph Mattinson
Hand and Foot
Dec. 20
Table one: Marjene West and Marcia Buddecke
Table two: Beverly Routh
Table three: Shannon Mahaffey and Beverly Reed
Other players: Betty DuPape, Deb Willoughby and Joan Bruderer
Wii Bowling
Dec. 20
High Team Score:
1. Linda Merrell and Joanie Jereb, 446
2. John Timlin and Jack Jereb, 449
3.Gene Klapel and Dorothy Logan, 370
High Individual Score:
1. (tie) Joanie Jereb, 245
1. (tie) Jack Jereb 245
2. Johanna Karstoft, 205
3. Linda Merrell, 201
Most Strikes:
Jack Jereb, 9
Joanie Jereb, 7
Johanna Karstoft, 6
John Timlin, 6
Successful Splits:
Dorothy Logan, 3
Gene Klapel, 1
Joanie Jereb, 1
Jack Jereb, 1
Other player: Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Dec. 13
1. (tie) Diane Fenton
1. (tie) Barb Walker
Other players Carla Clevenger and Sue Kearns
Dec. 16
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Barb Walker & Carla Clevenger
Other player: Sue Kearns
Dec. 17
1. Carolyn Carollo
2. Charlene Miller
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Susan Hehr
Dec. 20
1. Sue Kearns
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger
Pinochle
Dec. 16
1. Bo Riley
2. Ellen Bernatis
3. Kathy Tarter
Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Goldie Buckendorf, Bonnie Riley, Cleone Haughey, Steph Majdic, Anne Vollmer, Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Charlene Miller, Gloria Culp, Jean Kirby and Cherylnn Legault
Dec. 19
1. Mark Pleasant
2. Gay Tollefson
3. Cherylnn Legault
Other players: James Baker, Kathy Tarter, Stephanie, Majdic, Larry Majdic, Cleone Haughey, Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Gloria Culp and Jean Kirby
Dec. 23
1. Jean Kirby
2. Charlene Miller
3. Gloria Culp
Other players: James Baker, Melba Liberty, Goldie Buckendorf, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Cherlynn Legault, Karen Malicoat, Ann Lowe, Larry Majdic, Fred Linton and Mark Pleasant
Pool Tournament
Dec. 12
Singles
1. John Orr
2 Joe McTee
3. Ed Dupre
Doubles
1 John Orr and Ed Dupre
2. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee
3. George Nicksich and Richard Rockey
Bunco
Dec. 19
Most Naturals: Ann Lowe
Most Wins: Linda Fuller
Other players: Carmen Tune, Eva Cauthorn, Charlie Stanley and Odell Fuller
