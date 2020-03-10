WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
March 4
1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
2. (Tie) Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. (Tie) Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd
3. Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Other teams included: Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Alice Paul and Rick Rutledge and Carole and Steve Myska
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Lois Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
March 4
1. Linda Merrell
2. Lowell Merrell
3. Bob McCaskill
Other players: Gene Klapel, Mary Lou Henderson, Shannon Mahaffey and Marjene West
Pinochle
March 5
1. Shannon Mahaffey
2. Eileen Byers
3. Jim Rafferty
Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Kevin Maloney, Keith Shiflett, Ann Strand-Budd and Anita Wall
Hand and Foot
March 6
Table one: Beverly Routh, Marcia Buddecke and Shannon Mahaffey
Table two: Joi Jensen, Joan Bruderer and Deb Willoughby
Other players: Eileen Byers, Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Sue Riggs, and Marjene West
Wii Bowling
March 6
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Dorothy Logan, 443
2. John Timlin and Johanna Karstoft, 401
3. Gene Klapel and Jim Rafferty, 339
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 244
2. Johanna Karstoft, 227
3. Jack Jereb, 216
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 9
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Jack Jereb, 6
Successful Splits:
John Timlin, 3
Dorothy Logan, 2
Joanie Jereb, 1
Jack Jereb, 1
Other player included: Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
March 2
1. Stephanie Majdic
2. Charlene Miller
3. Anne Vollmer
Other players: James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Larry Majdic, Mel Nomis, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Goldie Buckendorf, Ellen Bernatis, Jean Kirby, Karen Malicoat, Kathy Tarter and Gloria Culp
March 5
1. (Tie) Myrna Graham
1. (Tie) James Baker
2. Cherylnn Legault
Other players: Mark Pleasant, Jean Kirby, Karne Malicoat, Melba Liberty, Debbie Leathers, Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp and Rheta Eychner
March 9
1. Debbie Leathers
2. Stephanie Majdic
3. Eva Wagner
Other players: Melba Liberty, Larry Majdic, Mel Nomis, Anne Vollmer, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter, Jean Kirby, Karen Malicoat, Ellen Bernatis, Charlene Miller, Gloria Culp, Rose Lovato and Marko Pleasant
Bunco
March 3
Most Naturals: Kathy Tarter
Most Wins: Goldie Buckendorf
Other players: Malinda Roundy, Gail Hekkinen, Joyce Gardiner, Gloria Culp, Mary Grubb and Carmen Tune
Bridge
Feb. 14
1. Susan Hehr
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker
Feb. 18
1. Charlene Miller
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Susan Hehr
Feb. 25
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Charlene Miller
Other players: Barb Walker and Carolyn Carollo
Feb. 28
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Sue Kearns and Barb Walker
March 2
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Carolyn Carollo
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker
March 3
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Charlene Miller
Other players: Susan Hehr and Carolyn Carollo
March 6
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Barb Walker and Dianne Fenton
