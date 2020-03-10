WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

March 4

1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

2. (Tie) Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger

2. (Tie) Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd

3. Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Other teams included: Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Alice Paul and Rick Rutledge and Carole and Steve Myska

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Lois Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

March 4

1. Linda Merrell

2. Lowell Merrell

3. Bob McCaskill

Other players: Gene Klapel, Mary Lou Henderson, Shannon Mahaffey and Marjene West

Pinochle

March 5

1. Shannon Mahaffey

2. Eileen Byers

3. Jim Rafferty

Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Kevin Maloney, Keith Shiflett, Ann Strand-Budd and Anita Wall

Hand and Foot

March 6

Table one: Beverly Routh, Marcia Buddecke and Shannon Mahaffey

Table two: Joi Jensen, Joan Bruderer and Deb Willoughby

Other players: Eileen Byers, Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Sue Riggs, and Marjene West

Wii Bowling

March 6

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Dorothy Logan, 443

2. John Timlin and Johanna Karstoft, 401

3. Gene Klapel and Jim Rafferty, 339

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 244

2. Johanna Karstoft, 227

3. Jack Jereb, 216

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 9

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Jack Jereb, 6

Successful Splits:

John Timlin, 3

Dorothy Logan, 2

Joanie Jereb, 1

Jack Jereb, 1

Other player included: Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

March 2

1. Stephanie Majdic

2. Charlene Miller

3. Anne Vollmer

Other players: James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Larry Majdic, Mel Nomis, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Goldie Buckendorf, Ellen Bernatis, Jean Kirby, Karen Malicoat, Kathy Tarter and Gloria Culp

March 5

1. (Tie) Myrna Graham

1. (Tie) James Baker

2. Cherylnn Legault

Other players: Mark Pleasant, Jean Kirby, Karne Malicoat, Melba Liberty, Debbie Leathers, Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp and Rheta Eychner

March 9

1. Debbie Leathers

2. Stephanie Majdic

3. Eva Wagner

Other players: Melba Liberty, Larry Majdic, Mel Nomis, Anne Vollmer, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter, Jean Kirby, Karen Malicoat, Ellen Bernatis, Charlene Miller, Gloria Culp, Rose Lovato and Marko Pleasant

Bunco

March 3

Most Naturals: Kathy Tarter

Most Wins: Goldie Buckendorf

Other players: Malinda Roundy, Gail Hekkinen, Joyce Gardiner, Gloria Culp, Mary Grubb and Carmen Tune

Bridge

Feb. 14

1. Susan Hehr

2. Sue Kearns

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker

Feb. 18

1. Charlene Miller

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Susan Hehr

Feb. 25

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Charlene Miller

Other players: Barb Walker and Carolyn Carollo

Feb. 28

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Sue Kearns and Barb Walker

March 2

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Carolyn Carollo

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker

March 3

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Charlene Miller

Other players: Susan Hehr and Carolyn Carollo

March 6

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Sue Kearns

Other players: Barb Walker and Dianne Fenton

