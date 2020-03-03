WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Feb. 26
1. (Tie) Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
1. (Tie) Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer
2. Carole and Steve Myska
3. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jenssen
Other teams included:, Lois Zebre and Dawna Seilbach, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Feb. 26
1. Marcia Buddecke
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other players: Marjene West and Gary Jensen
Pinochle
Feb. 27
1. Anita Wall
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Gary Jensen
Other players included: Betty DuPape, Shannon Mahaffey and Jim Rafferty
Pool Tournament
Feb. 27
Singles:
1. Richard Rockey
2. Ed Dupre
3. Rusty Dickson
Doubles:
1. Richard Rockey and Rodger Nielson
2. Dennis Helms and George Nicksich
3. Rusty Dickson and Ed Dupre
Wii Bowling
Feb. 28
High Team Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft and Jack Jereb, 463
2. Jim Rafferty and Karen Pilley, 438
3. Steve Pilley and John Timlin, 428
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 258
2. Steve Pilley 235
3. Dorothy Logan, 234
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 8
Jack Jereb, 8
Steve Pilley, 8
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Dorothy Logan, 6
Jim Rafferty, 6
Successful Splits:
Joanie Jereb, 2
Gene Klapel, 2
John Timlin, 2
Karen Pilley, 2
Dorothy Logan, 1
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Other player included: Arlene Griggs, Kay Hornsby and Linda Merrell
Hand and Foot
Feb. 28
Table 1: Darhl Simkin
Table 2: Eileen Byers, Beverly Reed and Shannon Mahaffey
Table 3: Mary Jo Kershisnik, Charlene Grissom
Other players: Joan Bruderer, Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Linda Unger, Marjene West and Deb Willoughby
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Feb. 27
1. Debbie Leathers
2. Shirley Morrison
3. Myrna Graham
Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Jean Kirby, Jug Lowell, Cherylnn Legault, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Gay Tollefson, Eva Wagner, Melbe Liberty, Rheta Eychner, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Charlene Miller, Lila Seyersdahl, Mark Pleasant and Kathy Tarter
Bunco
Feb. 25
Most Naturals: Gloria Culp
Most Wins: Malinda Roundy
Also Playing: Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Charlie Stanley, Gail Heikkinen, Diana Maley, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Mary Grubb and Rita James
