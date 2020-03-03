WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Feb. 26

1. (Tie) Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger

1. (Tie) Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer

2. Carole and Steve Myska

3. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jenssen

Other teams included:, Lois Zebre and Dawna Seilbach, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Feb. 26

1. Marcia Buddecke

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Other players: Marjene West and Gary Jensen

Pinochle

Feb. 27

1. Anita Wall

2. Keith Shiflett

3. Gary Jensen

Other players included: Betty DuPape, Shannon Mahaffey and Jim Rafferty

Pool Tournament

Feb. 27

Singles:

1. Richard Rockey

2. Ed Dupre

3. Rusty Dickson

Doubles:

1. Richard Rockey and Rodger Nielson

2. Dennis Helms and George Nicksich

3. Rusty Dickson and Ed Dupre

Wii Bowling

Feb. 28

High Team Score:

1. Johanna Karstoft and Jack Jereb, 463

2. Jim Rafferty and Karen Pilley, 438

3. Steve Pilley and John Timlin, 428

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 258

2. Steve Pilley 235

3. Dorothy Logan, 234

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 8

Jack Jereb, 8

Steve Pilley, 8

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Dorothy Logan, 6

Jim Rafferty, 6

Successful Splits:

Joanie Jereb, 2

Gene Klapel, 2

John Timlin, 2

Karen Pilley, 2

Dorothy Logan, 1

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Other player included: Arlene Griggs, Kay Hornsby and Linda Merrell

Hand and Foot

Feb. 28

Table 1: Darhl Simkin

Table 2: Eileen Byers, Beverly Reed and Shannon Mahaffey

Table 3: Mary Jo Kershisnik, Charlene Grissom

Other players: Joan Bruderer, Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Linda Unger, Marjene West and Deb Willoughby

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Feb. 27

1. Debbie Leathers

2. Shirley Morrison

3. Myrna Graham

Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Jean Kirby, Jug Lowell, Cherylnn Legault, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Gay Tollefson, Eva Wagner, Melbe Liberty, Rheta Eychner, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Charlene Miller, Lila Seyersdahl, Mark Pleasant and Kathy Tarter

Bunco

Feb. 25

Most Naturals: Gloria Culp

Most Wins: Malinda Roundy

Also Playing: Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Charlie Stanley, Gail Heikkinen, Diana Maley, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Mary Grubb and Rita James

