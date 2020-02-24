WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Feb. 12

1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

Average Pot: Carole and Steve Myska

Other teams included: Mary Jo Kershisnik and Alice Paul and Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd

Feb. 19

1. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd

2. Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Other teams included: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Alice Paul and Carla Clevenger, Carole and Steve Myska and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Feb. 12

1. Marcia Buddecke

2. Darhl Simkin

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Feb. 19

1. Darhl Simkin

2. Lowell Merrell

3. Mary Lou Henderson

Other players: Gene Klapel, Sue McGuire, Marcia Buddecke and Bob McCaskell

Pinochle

Feb. 13

1. Shannon Mahaffey

2. Verla Sabin

3. Betty DuPape

Other players included: Eileen Byers, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Carol Sunstorm, Jim Rafferty, Keith Shiflett, Ann Strand-Budd and Anita Wall

Feb. 20

1. Jim Rafferty

2. Keith Shiflett

3. Georgeen Harris

Other players included: Betty DuPape, Verla Sabin and Anita Wall

Wii Bowling

Feb. 14

High Team Score:

1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 451

2. Jack Jereb and Dorothy Logan, 424

3. Steve Pilley and Linda Merrell, 407

High Individual Score:

1. Steve Pilley, 258

2. Joanie Jereb 256

3. Karen Pilley, 238

Most Strikes:

Steve Pilley, 10

Joanie Jereb, 9

Karen Pilley, 8

Successful Splits:

Joanie Jereb, 2

Joha Timlin, 1

Jim Rafferty, 1

Other player included: Arlene Griggs

Feb. 21

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 448

2. Jack Jereb and Jim Rafferty, 433

3. Johanna Karstoft and John Timlin, 417

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 278

2. Jack Jereb, 242

3. Johanna Karstoft, 226

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 10

Jack Jereb, 9

Johanna Karstoft, 6

Successful Splits:

Joanie Jereb, 4

Kay Hornsby, 4

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Joha Timlin, 1

Gene Klapel, 1

Arlene Griggs, 1

Other player: Jim Rafferty

Hand and Foot

Feb. 21

Table 1: Joan Bruderer, Deb Willoughby and Betty DuPape

Table 2: Beverly Routh and Bonnie Christiansen

Table 3: Gary Jensen, Kaylou Lightner and Sue McGuire

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Sue Henning, Beverly Reed, Shannon Mahaffey, Sue Riggs, Darhl Simkin and Anita Wall

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Feb. 10

1. Jean Kirby

2. Larry Majdic

3. Ann Lowe

Other players: James Baker, Marko Pleasant, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Shelly Meredith, Karen Malicoat, Steph Majdic, Ellen Bernatis, Kathy Tarter, Cherylnn Legault, Charlene Miller and Gloria Culp

Feb. 20

1. Larry Majdic

2. Karen Malicoat

3. Mark Pleasant

Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Debbie Leathers, Myrna Graham, Jean Kirby, Eva Wagner, Stephanie Majdic, Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp, Shirley Morrison, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter and Charlene Miller

Feb. 13

1. Jean Kirby

2. Stephanie Majdic

3. Kathy Tarter

Other players: James Baker, Mark Pleasant, Myrna Graham, Debbie Leathers, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Shirley Morrison, Cleone Haughey, Eva Wagner, Karen Malicoat, Charlene Miller, Gay Tollefson and Gloria Culp

Bridge

Feb. 4

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Carolyn Carollo

Other players: Barb Walker and Charlene Miller

Feb. 7

1. Sue Kearns

2. Susan Hehr

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker

Bunco

Feb. 11

Most Buncos: Goldie Buckendorf

Most Naturals: Malinda Roundy and Linda Fuller

Other players: GLoria Culp, Mary Grubb, Cleone Haughey, Gail Heikkinen, Ann Lowe, Joyce Gardiner, Odell Fuller, Diana Maley and Carmen Tune

Feb. 18

Most Naturals: Eva Cauthorn, Diana Maley and& Carmen Tune

Most Wins: Rita James

Other players: Gai Heikkinen, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Malidna Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Ann Lowe, Cleone Haughey and Gloria Culp

Pool Tournament

Feb. 13

Singles:

1. Joe McTee

2. John Orr

3. Larry Cauthorn

Doubles:

1. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee

2. John Orr and Gary Bussart

3. LeRoy Bernal and Ed Dupre

Other players: Dwain Driggs, Dave Baer, Ray McLain, Dennis Helms and Richard Rockey

