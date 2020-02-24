WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Feb. 12
1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
Average Pot: Carole and Steve Myska
Other teams included: Mary Jo Kershisnik and Alice Paul and Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd
Feb. 19
1. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd
2. Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Other teams included: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Alice Paul and Carla Clevenger, Carole and Steve Myska and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Feb. 12
1. Marcia Buddecke
2. Darhl Simkin
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Feb. 19
1. Darhl Simkin
2. Lowell Merrell
3. Mary Lou Henderson
Other players: Gene Klapel, Sue McGuire, Marcia Buddecke and Bob McCaskell
Pinochle
Feb. 13
1. Shannon Mahaffey
2. Verla Sabin
3. Betty DuPape
Other players included: Eileen Byers, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Carol Sunstorm, Jim Rafferty, Keith Shiflett, Ann Strand-Budd and Anita Wall
Feb. 20
1. Jim Rafferty
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Georgeen Harris
Other players included: Betty DuPape, Verla Sabin and Anita Wall
Wii Bowling
Feb. 14
High Team Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 451
2. Jack Jereb and Dorothy Logan, 424
3. Steve Pilley and Linda Merrell, 407
High Individual Score:
1. Steve Pilley, 258
2. Joanie Jereb 256
3. Karen Pilley, 238
Most Strikes:
Steve Pilley, 10
Joanie Jereb, 9
Karen Pilley, 8
Successful Splits:
Joanie Jereb, 2
Joha Timlin, 1
Jim Rafferty, 1
Other player included: Arlene Griggs
Feb. 21
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 448
2. Jack Jereb and Jim Rafferty, 433
3. Johanna Karstoft and John Timlin, 417
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 278
2. Jack Jereb, 242
3. Johanna Karstoft, 226
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 10
Jack Jereb, 9
Johanna Karstoft, 6
Successful Splits:
Joanie Jereb, 4
Kay Hornsby, 4
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Joha Timlin, 1
Gene Klapel, 1
Arlene Griggs, 1
Other player: Jim Rafferty
Hand and Foot
Feb. 21
Table 1: Joan Bruderer, Deb Willoughby and Betty DuPape
Table 2: Beverly Routh and Bonnie Christiansen
Table 3: Gary Jensen, Kaylou Lightner and Sue McGuire
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Sue Henning, Beverly Reed, Shannon Mahaffey, Sue Riggs, Darhl Simkin and Anita Wall
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Feb. 10
1. Jean Kirby
2. Larry Majdic
3. Ann Lowe
Other players: James Baker, Marko Pleasant, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Shelly Meredith, Karen Malicoat, Steph Majdic, Ellen Bernatis, Kathy Tarter, Cherylnn Legault, Charlene Miller and Gloria Culp
Feb. 20
1. Larry Majdic
2. Karen Malicoat
3. Mark Pleasant
Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Debbie Leathers, Myrna Graham, Jean Kirby, Eva Wagner, Stephanie Majdic, Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp, Shirley Morrison, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter and Charlene Miller
Feb. 13
1. Jean Kirby
2. Stephanie Majdic
3. Kathy Tarter
Other players: James Baker, Mark Pleasant, Myrna Graham, Debbie Leathers, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Shirley Morrison, Cleone Haughey, Eva Wagner, Karen Malicoat, Charlene Miller, Gay Tollefson and Gloria Culp
Bridge
Feb. 4
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Carolyn Carollo
Other players: Barb Walker and Charlene Miller
Feb. 7
1. Sue Kearns
2. Susan Hehr
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker
Bunco
Feb. 11
Most Buncos: Goldie Buckendorf
Most Naturals: Malinda Roundy and Linda Fuller
Other players: GLoria Culp, Mary Grubb, Cleone Haughey, Gail Heikkinen, Ann Lowe, Joyce Gardiner, Odell Fuller, Diana Maley and Carmen Tune
Feb. 18
Most Naturals: Eva Cauthorn, Diana Maley and& Carmen Tune
Most Wins: Rita James
Other players: Gai Heikkinen, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Malidna Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Ann Lowe, Cleone Haughey and Gloria Culp
Pool Tournament
Feb. 13
Singles:
1. Joe McTee
2. John Orr
3. Larry Cauthorn
Doubles:
1. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee
2. John Orr and Gary Bussart
3. LeRoy Bernal and Ed Dupre
Other players: Dwain Driggs, Dave Baer, Ray McLain, Dennis Helms and Richard Rockey
