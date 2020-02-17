GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Jan. 24
1. Barb Walker
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger
Jan. 28
1. Barb Walker
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller
Jan. 31
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Sue Kearns
Pinochle
Jan. 27
1. Jean Kirby
2. Karen Malicoat
3. Mark Pleasant
Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Mel Nomis and Gloria Culp
Bunco
Feb. 4
Most Naturals: Gloria Culp
Most Wins: Gail Heikkinen
Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Mary Grubb
