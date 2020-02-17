GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Jan. 24

1. Barb Walker

2. Sue Kearns

Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger

Jan. 28

1. Barb Walker

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller

Jan. 31

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Sue Kearns

Pinochle

Jan. 27

1. Jean Kirby

2. Karen Malicoat

3. Mark Pleasant

Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Mel Nomis and Gloria Culp

Bunco

Feb. 4

Most Naturals: Gloria Culp

Most Wins: Gail Heikkinen

Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Mary Grubb

